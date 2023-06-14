Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Grows By 251.9%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 112,600 shares, a growth of 251.9% from the May 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

Shares of SREDF stock remained flat at $7.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. Storebrand ASA has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

About Storebrand ASA

Storebrand ASA engages in the provision of long-term savings and insurance to the Nordic market. It operates through the following segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pensions, and Other. The Savings segment deals with products that include long-term saving for retirement with no long-term interest rate guarantees.

