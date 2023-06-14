Short Interest in Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Declines By 33.3%

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDWRF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Tidewater Renewables alerts:

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TDWRF remained flat at $5.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Tidewater Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $8.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.57.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.