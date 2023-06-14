Short Interest in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO) Rises By 112.2%

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,900 shares, an increase of 112.2% from the May 15th total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC lifted its stake in US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ UTWO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $48.31. The stock had a trading volume of 71,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,036. US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $48.15 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

US Treasury 2 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

