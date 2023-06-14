Short Interest in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW) Drops By 72.4%

Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 72.4% from the May 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

VMCAW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. 401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valuence Merger Corp. I

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mangrove Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth $5,165,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 564,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 314,142 shares during the period.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

