Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 91.5%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. 67,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $72.28.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1396 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2,266.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,265,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

