Short Interest in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Drops By 91.5%

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the May 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ BNDW traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.18. 67,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $65.26 and a 1-year high of $72.28.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1396 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
