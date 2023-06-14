Short Interest in Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Drops By 26.2%

Vantiva S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCLRY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the May 15th total of 150,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Vantiva Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLRY opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Vantiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
About Vantiva
