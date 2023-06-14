Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Expands By 71.4%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:CDL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,705. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $62.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $382.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1869 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF
VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL)
- Bowlero is Quietly Cornering The Bowling Market
- Shell’s New Dividend And Buyback Program, New Targets?
- Topgolf Callaway Brands: Teed Up for a Potential Rally?
- Silicon Motion: The Market’s Best Merger Arbitrage Opportunity
- High-Yield MillerKnoll, Inc.: Value or Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.