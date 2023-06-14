Short Interest in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Expands By 71.4%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CDL traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,705. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $62.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.81. The company has a market cap of $382.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1869 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,281,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

