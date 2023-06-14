Short Interest in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Drops By 29.3%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 91,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYNE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VYNE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $9.72.

Insider Activity at VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 8,417.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,210.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VYNE Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289,298 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company was founded on October 21, and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.