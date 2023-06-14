Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Grows By 913.0%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a growth of 913.0% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lloyd Park LLC now owns 49,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 459.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of WEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.81. 27,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,817. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

