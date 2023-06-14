Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Rises By 178.9%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 712,400 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the May 15th total of 255,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZyVersa Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZyVersa Therapeutics stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of ZyVersa Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZVSA opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

About ZyVersa Therapeutics

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. It engages in the development of VAR 200, a cholesterol efflux mediator, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of multiple renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic nephropathy; and IC 100, a monoclonal antibody inflammasome ASC inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for treatment of multitude of inflammatory diseases.

