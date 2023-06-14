Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.88

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.88 and last traded at $86.88, with a volume of 83593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

