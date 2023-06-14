Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

SBGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $953.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $3.30. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.73 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,339,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,905,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 501,467 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,068.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,082,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,348,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 293,446 shares during the last quarter. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.