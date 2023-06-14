SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $251.40 million and approximately $22.91 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019485 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00019231 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00015684 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,013.01 or 0.99999642 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.20649197 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $39,913,603.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

