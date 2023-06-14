SingularityNET Hits Market Capitalization of $240.92 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $240.92 million and $27.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019855 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018845 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00016030 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,534.70 or 1.00031288 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.20649197 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $39,913,603.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.