SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 282,115 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.09% of SLM worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

SLM stock opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

