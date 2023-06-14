SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives C$36.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

SNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

TSE:SNC opened at C$33.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$21.27 and a 52 week high of C$36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Philip David Hoare bought 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$32.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,581.50. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

