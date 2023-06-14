SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) PT Raised to $11.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $9.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,488,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,301,477.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 108,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,488,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,301,477.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 499,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 124,223 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 53.9% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 132,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,302 shares during the period. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

