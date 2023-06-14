SoFi Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 283,323 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 62% compared to the typical volume of 175,061 call options.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 91,277,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,306,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 1.65. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SOFI. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

