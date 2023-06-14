SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SoftBank Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,859. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.02.
SoftBank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoftBank (SOBKY)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.