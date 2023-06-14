SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SoftBank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SOBKY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,859. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.21. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

SoftBank Company Profile



SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

