Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the May 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 102.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 30,612 shares during the period.

Solid Biosciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.12. 434,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SLDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc is a life science company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. It also focuses on developing treatments for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

