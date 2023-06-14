S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI opened at $390.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $395.80.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

