SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $137.33

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.33 and last traded at $137.25, with a volume of 28472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.26.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $506.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

