SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.30

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.30 and last traded at $35.30, with a volume of 60626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.98.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.76.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

