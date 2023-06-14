Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Short Interest Update

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $4,267,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $19,211,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $633,000.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVII traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.52. 1,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,287. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

