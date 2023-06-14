SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Stock Price Down 16.7%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) shares were down 16.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 29,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 79,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

SRAX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SRAX by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SRAX in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in SRAX in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in SRAX by 231.4% in the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 181,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 126,843 shares during the last quarter. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

