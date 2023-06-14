SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

STEW traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,987. SRH Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.

SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

About SRH Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 185,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 13.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

