SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the May 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance
STEW traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,987. SRH Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.64.
SRH Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
About SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRH Total Return Fund (STEW)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.