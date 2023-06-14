StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZLSF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. StageZero Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 388.59% and a negative return on equity of 877.87%.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.