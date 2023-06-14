StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the May 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

StageZero Life Sciences Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SZLSF remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.57.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:SZLSFGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. StageZero Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 388.59% and a negative return on equity of 877.87%.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.