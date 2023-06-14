Status 1-Day Volume Reaches $736,100.81 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $79.05 million and $736,100.81 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00019499 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00019209 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015760 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,993.92 or 1.00075063 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002507 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02046627 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $908,758.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

