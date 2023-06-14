Steem (STEEM) Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last seven days, Steem has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $66.54 million and $1.22 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,060.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00291819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00530577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00405905 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 436,471,576 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.