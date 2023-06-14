Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Holdings Lowered by Alkeon Capital Management LLC

Alkeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,506 shares during the quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 1.42% of Stem worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Stem by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative net margin of 37.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 81.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Insider Activity at Stem

In other Stem news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $116,012. Corporate insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Stem Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.