Steven H. Collis Sells 10,499 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $180.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.51.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.