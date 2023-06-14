Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Steven Madden stock opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.13. Steven Madden has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter worth $56,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

