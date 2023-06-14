Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Short Interest Up 42.7% in May

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, a growth of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,695.0 days.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STLFF remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

