Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for June 14th (ARGGY, AX, BAK, BNS, CX, CYTK, EL, FOUR, FRRDF, FSBW)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, June 14th:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)

was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $243.00 price target on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $75.00.

Frontier Developments (OTC:FRRDF) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $0.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at CICC Research from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Mkm currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $4.75 target price on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

WW International (NYSE:WW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

