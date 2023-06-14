Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 5,403 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 140% compared to the average volume of 2,251 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Matterport Stock Down 2.4 %

Matterport stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,766,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,036. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $846.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matterport

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport

In other Matterport news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $137,189.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,831 shares in the company, valued at $387,910.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Matterport news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,910.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 669,573 shares of company stock worth $1,805,564 over the last 90 days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Matterport by 460.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,559,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matterport by 737.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,574,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,783,000 after buying an additional 1,821,154 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Matterport by 498.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,992,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 1,659,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter worth $3,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Further Reading

