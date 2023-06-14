Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of American International Group Call Options (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 52,514 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 850% compared to the average daily volume of 5,526 call options.

American International Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.84. 4,211,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,778,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 191,003 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 912,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,931,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Articles

