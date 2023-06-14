StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.61 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
