StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.61 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.08.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.45. As a group, analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

