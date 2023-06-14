StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 million. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexible Solutions International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 23,037 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $72,336.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,416,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,399 shares of Flexible Solutions International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $28,197.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,429,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,081 shares of company stock valued at $146,256 in the last ninety days. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 82,344 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Featured Articles

