StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IPW opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.29.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iPower during the second quarter worth $52,000. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

