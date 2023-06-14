StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iPower (NYSE:IPW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of IPW opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63. iPower has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.29.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
