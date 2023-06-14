StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

OCX opened at $0.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.13.

Insider Activity

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 787.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 26,827,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,054,400.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc purchased 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.30 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 26,827,638 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $8,048,291.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,181,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,400.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 81,979 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

