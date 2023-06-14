StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Price Performance

KBAL stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $447.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Kimball International has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.67.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimball International by 1,701.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Articles

