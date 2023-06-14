StockNews.com Upgrades U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) to Buy

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SLCA. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SLCA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,071. The company has a market cap of $950.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.61. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $15.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 20.80%. U.S. Silica’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP raised its position in U.S. Silica by 164.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.