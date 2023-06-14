StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director John Moore Fowler Sells 300 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

StoneX Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.48. 73,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,951. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.24 and a 52-week high of $106.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StoneX Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.