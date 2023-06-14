Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Up 477.5% in May

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a growth of 477.5% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Stora Enso Oyj Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.37. 24,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,031. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Research analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.5096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on SEOAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

