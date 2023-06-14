Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,276 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $47,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $15.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.39. 937,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,142. The stock has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $286.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.68. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

