S&U plc (LON:SUS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 60 Per Share

S&U plc (LON:SUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share on Friday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from S&U’s previous dividend of $38.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

S&U Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of S&U stock opened at GBX 2,392 ($29.93) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 61.50, a quick ratio of 58.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39. S&U has a twelve month low of GBX 1,900 ($23.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,570 ($32.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £290.63 million, a PE ratio of 844.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,434.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,269.19.

Insider Activity

In other S&U news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.03), for a total value of £37,200 ($46,546.55). In related news, insider Christopher Redford sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,480 ($31.03), for a total transaction of £37,200 ($46,546.55). Also, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($30.03), for a total transaction of £360,000 ($450,450.45). Company insiders own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About S&U

S&U plc provides motor, property bridging, and specialist finance in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

