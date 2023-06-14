Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.77

Substratum (SUB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Substratum has a total market cap of $248,820.33 and approximately $10.77 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00018673 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00015653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,063.29 or 0.99934159 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00052218 USD and is up 55.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $50.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.