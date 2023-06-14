Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the May 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SUTNY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.64. 35,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,772. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.