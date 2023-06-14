Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 350.9% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.2 %
SUHJY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,018. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.
