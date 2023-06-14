Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 350.9% from the May 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 227,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

SUHJY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,018. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.56.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

