Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,276,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,989 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 2.3% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned about 0.10% of Suncor Energy worth $40,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $40.50.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

